Tucson says changes needed in next Regional Transportation Authority plan

“It just happens to be that the plan that was approved at the time had some of these larger, more complex projects in the urban area in the later years of the plan,” he said.

While the RTA said it will meet its obligation to fund all 35 projects at the costs listed on the 2006 ballot, whether Tucson will be able to complete the remainder of its projects depends on if the city gets the additional funding it says it needs beyond the approved ballot amounts.

Romero: Not "trying to be bullies"

Tucson is also asking for a change to the RTA board’s voting system. Currently, each member jurisdiction gets one vote regardless of the population it represents. Romero says implementing a weighted voting structure based on population would be more equitable when making transportation decisions for the region.

“Sahuarita has 20,000 people and their vote weighs as much as the city of Tucson, which has 560,000 people, who, by the way, produce most of the sales taxes generated to fund the projects in the RTA,” she said. “It's not about throwing our weight around and trying to be bullies. My first instinct is to work collaboratively, but I want to make sure that we have a fair process and a fair return on an investment for our taxpayers.”