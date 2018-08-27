Hopefully you enjoyed last week's rainy weather because it might be a while until Tucson sees it again.
The National Weather Service reports dry air across the area today, with a very slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms across Cochise County — but not Pima County, at least as of now.
Storm chances start to increase again closer to the weekend, though the chances still look slim.
Last week, temperatures stayed in the 90s. This week, they're back in the 100s.
High: 101
Low: 73
Currently
|
Clear, 79.6
Wind 0 MPH ESE, 65% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 80.9
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Clear, 85.1
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Clear, 88.5
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 92.5
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 94.7
Wind 6 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 96.2
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Clear, 98.6
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 99.6
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Clear, 99.3
Wind 10 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 98.2
Wind 10 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 96.4
Wind 11 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 93.4
Wind 10 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 90.1
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 87.3
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 84.9
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 82.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Clear, 80.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 79.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 77.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 76.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 75.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 74.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 73.7
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 75.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 80.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Clear, 84.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Clear, 88.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Clear, 92.2
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Clear, 94.4
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 10
|
1 pm: Clear, 96.7
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 10
|
2 pm: Clear, 98.6
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 8
|
3 pm: Clear, 99.6
Wind 7 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 6
|
4 pm: Clear, 99.7
Wind 9 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 3
|
5 pm: Clear, 98.7
Wind 9 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 96.5
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 93.0
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
16% humidity, UV index 0