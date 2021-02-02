 Skip to main content
Tucson school covered with hateful graffiti
Authorities are investigating after Tucson-area charter school was plastered with hate graffiti including swastikas and a “white power” slogan.

Sonoran Science Academy, 2335 W. Sunset Road, was the target of the vandalism reported Feb. 1, to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies who responded shortly after 7 a.m. “discovered several portions of the school had been spray-painted with profanities and swastikas,” the department said in a news release.

The sheriff released photos of some of the graffiti along with a security camera image of two people who were spotted in the area.

Detectives are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

