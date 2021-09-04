Tucson school districts see half of students who left last year return

Vail, Tanque Verde, Marana and Flowing Wells school districts are all above or near pre-pandemic enrollment levels.

But while traditional enrollment climbs in most districts, so does enrollment in districts’ online schools, with enrollment for remote learning increasing from 2,280 to 3,930 students since the beginning of the school year, as the delta variant has spread throughout the community and infected more children.

COVID-19 transmission in Pima County is currently high. There have been 1,413 cases in schools since July 20, 54 outbreaks and more than 4,000 people told to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Still, with nearly 4,000 students online learning in Tucson school districts, that remains a small fraction of the more than 115,000 students enrolled in all nine districts.

Despite the many challenges that persist and the uncertainty that remains, schools are looking more like normal.

Last September, when school districts were still all closed, Valenzuela walked across a Sahuarita school campus and could hear the wind blow through the silence of the empty school.

“It means the world that students are in school and that they are around their peers and their teachers and that, although not ideal and still with challenges, school looks more like school,” he said. “Where we are right now, despite the challenges that we still have, is a good place, and I'm looking forward to walking through the challenges that we're currently in to hopefully continue to brighter days.”

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.