Tucson school districts step up to help first-responders with child care during coronavirus pandemic

Some Tucson school districts are launching day care for children of first responders in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tucson Unified School District will have 305 slots open for children, 12 and under, whose parents are nurses, doctors or serve in law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told the Arizona Daily Star about the proposal a week before Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Education announced on March 24 they would work with school districts across the state to launch a child care program for children of first responders, critical health care workers and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.

An initial press release said the state hopes to have “Arizona Enrichment Centers” up and running early the week of March 30. But as of the end of the day Friday, March 27, state officials were still collecting information on possible sites for the centers, said Department of Education spokeswoman Morgan Dick.

TUSD is charging 50% of the usual fee at their child care centers and is waiving the $50 registration and $50 supply fees. The discounted cost ranges from $445 for infants to $250 for school aged children, monthly.

The district is covering the additional cost to the tune of more than $150,000 a month if all the slots are filled. Spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart said she doesn’t believe the state is providing any additional funding to cover these costs.

Coronavirus-prevention guidelines of having 10 or less people in a room limits the number of families the district can serve, Community Schools Director Reem Kievit told the TUSD governing board on Friday, March 27.