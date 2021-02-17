Tucson school districts to receive more than $127 million in COVID-relief funds

“Without this money you’re basically limited to the parameters of the school year and the school day and the school walls,” he said. “What this money does is it opens up opportunities for learning to continue beyond the traditional school day. Inside the traditional school day but in different ways, different strategies, different platforms, and then also into and beyond the school year. You can basically extend school now throughout the summer, you can make the school day a little bit longer and you can pay for it now.

“We’re very, very excited,” Trujillo said. “If you remove this money, you really do just limit us to dealing with a significant amount of lost learning opportunities and you limit us to having to confront some very serious gaps.”

Despite the first round of stimulus funding, which provided Pima County’s nine major school districts with a collective $30.9 million, school districts have struggled to keep up with mounting costs of remote learning and schooling during a pandemic while also facing funding cuts at the state level.

Tucson school districts could lose more than $30 million in state funding if lawmakers don’t change the law that funds online learning at a lower rate than in-person instruction.