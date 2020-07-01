Tucson school leaders call for clear COVID-19 data targets to reopen campuses

Saying they don’t want to be responsible for making decisions about public health, Tucson-area education leaders want clear targets on when it will be safe to reopen schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a delay on returning to classrooms until Aug. 17. Most Tucson schools were set to open between Aug. 5 and 10.

But some school leaders and public-health experts say the new date feels arbitrary and is not something schools can count on, leaving school leaders to navigate a patchwork of executive orders and funding decisions that leave many uncertainties.

“We need more scientific reasons so schools can start to prepare, so schools see those numbers trending in the area that our health officials have identified,” says Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams. “These last-minute changes are making it very challenging to plan.”

Ducey considered public-health metrics related to transmission and what’s happening in hospitals, said Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak, without identifying any specific numbers or percentages on transmission or hospitalizations that would lead to a safe or unsafe environment for schools to open.

He said the Aug. 17 date was chosen to give schools more time to prepare, in conjunction with steps to slow the spread of the virus, such as closing bars, gyms and movie theaters.

“We continually evaluate the data and will continue to evaluate the data leading up to this date to make the best decisions possible for students, families and educators,” Ptak said.