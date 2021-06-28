Tucson school's garden kept ripe for teacher hit with loss

The powerful pre-monsoon summer heat of mid-day was lurking, so Señor Barceló’s Garden Brigade came to volunteer before it could set in.

From 8 to 10 a.m. parents, students and faculty helped prepare the space that functions as an outdoor classroom for Davis Bilingual Magnet School, on West St. Mary's Road just east of Interstate 10.

Before the work began there was a meeting in the shade of a large mesquite tree that emerges from the garden’s chicken coop. As an ice-breaker, each individual was asked to introduce themselves and tell the group what animal they would be, given the choice. Several unicorns, multiple turtles and one beluga whale later, it was time to disperse and begin the tasks at hand.

Spreading mulch, placing ocotillo fencing, removing pesky bermuda grass and planting a big lemon tree were all on the agenda. Children sat at a table of paints and brushes for rock decoration, and while many rocks were beautifully painted, the kids didn’t shy away from shoveling and other more strenuous activities.

This day's effort was a way to show support for Julian Barceló and Lupita Valencia, married TUSD teachers. Barceló teaches at Davis and has been a guiding influence on the garden for many years.