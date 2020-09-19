Tucson schools reopen for hybrid learning. Here's what it looks like during a pandemic.

Parents hand off their young children at the gate of Copper View Elementary, the students’ playful cloth masks snuggly in place.

A tub of hand sanitizer and a box of disposable masks mark the threshold beyond where only students and school staff can cross, limiting the number of people on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We're excited to have real live kids,” says Copper View Principal Desi Raulston, from behind her Star Wars mask.

The first district in Pima County to start hybrid learning, with the elementary grades, the Sahuarita School District welcomed half of kindergarten through fifth grade, about 850 students, who opted to come in person, on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Hybrid learning is a method that splits the class into staggered days on campus to allow for smaller cohorts of students and social distancing to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

START OF A NEW ERA

The 165 kindergarten through fifth-graders attended in-person classes Thursday and Friday. On Monday and Tuesday, another 165 kids will experience their first day back to school since March when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has since ravaged the state, killing nearly 5,500 Arizonans, 10 of whom were under 20 years old, according to state data.

About 110 Copper View students opted to continue remote learning completely from home. Throughout the district, 72% of K-5 students will attend hybrid school — more than 1,600 children. Sahuarita middle- and high-schoolers are expected to return in the coming weeks.