Tucson schools struggle to maintain facilities as governor proposes restoring $371M in funding

“Our community has supported the school district through bonds, and that’s kind of taken the brunt of the pain of the state formula being cut,” says Marana Chief Financial Officer Dan Contorno.

But even with the $125 million bond that passed in 2014, they still struggle to fund all their capital needs, Contorno says.

Like TUSD, Marana is reactive rather than proactive when it comes to expensive repairs, Contorno says.

Amphitheater School District also has voter-approved bonds to help cover infrastructure replacements on roofs and heating and cooling systems, as well as technology upgrades.

“I think we are in better stead than other districts who have not had that opportunity or at least not yet,” Jaeger says.

But even with access to tens of millions from those bonds, the district could not possibly undertake all the fixes they needed without funding from the State Facilities Board, he says.

Tucson's second largest school district, Sunnyside, has managed to keep its head above water with the help of a 2011-approved $88-million bond, says Hector Encinas, the district’s chief financial officer.