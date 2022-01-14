Tucson schools struggle with staffing shortages amid spread of COVID

Quarantine policies

COVID-19 data for TUSD also showed a large jump in cases with a total of four infections on Dec. 17 (the day prior to winter break) and a total of 289 student and 41 staff active infections as of Jan. 10.

Student infections began showing a downward trend throughout the week, with 263 active positive student cases on Tuesday and 231 on Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. Staff cases remained the same at 41.

There were a total of 25 classroom closures throughout TUSD during the first week back from winter break, according to data provided by the district.

The district recorded 1,887 teacher absences over those first five days of classes, compared to 1,009 absences during the same period last year. Each day a teacher misses work counts as one absence. The district has about 2,500 teachers.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo explained during the TUSD governing board meeting on Tuesday that the district did not have the authority to switch all schools to distance learning despite the increase in infections and strain on staffing resources, citing an order signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.