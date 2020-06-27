Tucson scooter rider dies after being hit by car

A man riding an electric scooter has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning, Tucson police said.
Mark T. Derrig, 62, was struck by a 2009 Hyundai Sonata about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as he rode east in the 500 block of East Prince Road near North First Avenue, police said in a news release Saturday.
The driver of the Sonota was driving in the same direction and cooperated with police investigating the collision. Derrig was wearing a helmet. Police say it's not known if he was in the bicycle or traffic lane at the time of the crash.
Derrig died at a hospital hours after the crash, but police say they do not know if he died from injuries or a previous medical condition.
The investigation continues and no citations have been issued.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.