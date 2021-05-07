Tucson senior communities opening up after vaccinations, ending year of solitude

Rudy Jimenez picks up the banjo and strums "Music Box Dancer" in an apartment at The Watermark at Continental Ranch, an assisted living community where he lives.
Jimenez, who will turn 95 on May 13, plays the song while his daughter, Tanya Meyer, enjoys the music sitting near her father during a recent visit to the northwest-side Marana senior community. Meyer mentions that her dad played for years with The Arizona Banjo Blasters and the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers.
The two, who both received their vaccinations for COVID-19, visit face-to-face without masks and the daughter hugs her father in his apartment after a year of not being able to do so.
Meyer also can pick up her dad and take him to her home for visits. The family is planning a birthday celebration for Jimenez, but the festivities and the menu remain a surprise. There was a mention of steak and lobster — some favorite dishes — but Meyer only let out a smile, glancing at Jimenez who appeared to wait for confirmation about the food.
Life is slowly returning to somewhat normalcy since senior communities, assisted living and memory care, skilled nursing care homes, and independent living facilities begin opening up more since COVID-19 vaccinations are taking root. However, facilities continue following guidelines and protocols to protect its residents, considering that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as of April 12 that three virus variants are in Arizona and there are 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from these variants.
Earlier this week, more than 2 million people or 28% of Arizona's population has been fully vaccinated, and more than 3 million or 41% has received one dose, according to USAFacts. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported the state's pandemic totals are more than 866,000 cases and over 17,000 deaths. The daily increases remain far below the increases during the pandemic's peak last winter.
Guidelines still followed
Social distancing and masks are usually worn at senior communities when residents gather for activities in communal areas — even with the vaccinations. Personal protective equipment is worn by staff when warranted, and surface cleaning and deep cleaning in facilities continue. Temperatures and frequent rapid testing of residents and staff are common. The communities follow Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC guidelines.
"I support what the facility did," said Meyer, recalling last year's shutdown of senior communities. Her father ate his meals alone in his apartment and she visited with him by phone, or virtually. Then there were the days of talking to Jimenez through open doors while she stood outside and he some 20 feet away in the lobby. "He has been healthy and I have been healthy, but it is now wonderful that we can hug and be close to each other without wearing masks inside his apartment. It was a long time coming," she said of the close visits that began last month.
Jimenez, who joined the Navy at age 17 and served as a medic during World War II, is looking forward to his birthday celebration at his daughter's home. Meyer planned the celebration with her three siblings. Jimenez is a native of Eureka, a small community in Illinois and moved to Tucson in 1948 and married Vera Mae Rentschler a year later. His wife died 15 years ago.
When Jimenez came to Tucson, he continued his engineering studies at the University of Arizona, earning a bachelor's and masters, and later a doctorate from Texas A&M University. He taught at the UA in the College of Engineering and was named a professor emeritus of civil and architectural engineering and mechanics.
The father and daughter are looking forward to activities at The Watermark at Continental Ranch, including Happy Hour gatherings such as Margarita Monday and on Friday comes wine with cheese and dips. Then there are movie nights, bowling, exercise classes, bingo, the walking club, crafts and trivia games.
Jimenez is among 65 residents — ages 72 to 100 — at the assisted living facility that opened two years ago, said Gary Hughes, executive director. Vaccination clinics began at the facility in January and 98% of residents and 70% of staff are vaccinated, said Hughes, explaining that the decision to receive the vaccine is left up to each person. Some choose not to receive the vaccine because of health concerns and others believe not enough research has been done on the vaccines. Those not vaccinated must wear a mask and testing is done every other week of all residents and staff, said Hughes.
"People are so happy to see one another again and to visit with their families in their own apartments," Hughes said. "It means the world to the residents. It has lifted their spirits. Smiles are coming back to their faces. It has brought life back to the community."
Rich Howell, managing director of operations for Watermark Retirement Communities, said many of the residents have taught staff and administrators through this pandemic. "We have learned there are times when you have to do things for the greater good, and they did that when they could not see their families. These are the people who have been through world wars and pandemics."
"Very lucky, very safe"
At Tucson's Fairmount Assisted Living and Memory Care, visits to the home have also increased and the home is now accepting new residents who are fully vaccinated. "We are a memory care home so our residents were never left in their room to isolate. It is difficult to isolate patients with dementia," said Mattie Nason, owner of the facility. She said all staff and residents, except one woman in hospice, are vaccinated.
"We were very lucky and very safe, and I think our families were very safe," said Nason of the pandemic and what she, staff and families have learned about health and safety protocols, personal protection equipment, masks, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces.
Residents are allowed to go home with their families for visits as long as they are not around large groups. When they return, relatives are questioned about the surroundings their loved one was in to make sure they were not exposed.
Recently a pianist was hired to play for 39 residents who are between 58 to 97 years old. Communal dining with social distancing and activities are back now in the assisted living home that has a shady courtyard with flowers, shrubs and trees. Residents sit outdoors with their families, usually up to three times a week, and enjoy the garden and also the baby chicks and bunnies.
At El Rancho Encanto Assisted Living, owner Pam Haskell has brought weekly jazz sessions and concerts back for all to enjoy. Her husband, Jeff Haskell, is a jazz artist who performs at the home. Among his selections may be popular and classical songs by composer George Gershwin to country and pop singer Kenny Rogers. Jeff Haskell was Linda Ronstadt's vocal coach and conducted symphonies for Ronstadt while on tour. He also created arrangements for two of Ronstadt's albums.
All the staff at El Rancho are vaccinated, along with its residents, except one who does not believe in vaccination. The woman is isolated from the rest of the residents and undergoes rapid testing every couple of days. The rest of the staff and residents are tested weekly.
The assisted living home is also open for tours to fill a vacancy, but the potential resident or the person touring for them must be vaccinated, and undergo rapid testing, said Haskell.
"It feels so good that things are returning to normal. I feel as though I was carrying 10 tons of bricks on my shoulders. It was 10 tons of responsibility with protecting the residents and the care team from COVID-19. I actually go into Costco now. I didn't do that for a year. We had curb side delivery and shopped online," Haskell said.
This past year was difficult for residents, especially those with dementia, explained Haskell. "They did not understand why their daughter was outside and they were inside looking at each other through a window."
Residents enjoy conversations and communal dining even though they follow social distancing. They enjoy puzzles and memory games, but have not gathered for group games yet. Haskell said she prefers family visits outdoors, but visits can occur in a resident's room under certain conditions, including proof of vaccinations, a temperature reading, washing of hands and wearing a mask at all times. Guests cannot go into the communal areas.
"We have weekly Zoom conference calls with county health officials. The county has been very good about this. The calls are open to all care home owners and we get a weekly update on the COVID-19 status in the county. We receive continued recommendations on safety guidelines," said Haskell.
"We are taking it day by day. We are not sure when all of the measures will be lifted. I can assure you I am looking forward to that time," Haskell said.
Seniors at Fellowship Square Tucson are also enjoying visitations by family and friends with screening and safety measures in place.
Concerts have resumed in the dining room and fitness programs include "Walking with Leslie Sansone", an indoor video program presented in the multi-purpose room, and cardio drumming, which focuses on stability and balance.
Residents once again can attend Bible studies, church services and aqua classes at the pools at the senior community, which offers independent living and assisted living with healthcare services on the property.
The upcoming Memorial Day barbecue with traditional foods will be held in the dining room. It will feature a live concert with the performance of The Old Pueblo Bluegrass Band.
"Being isolated as they have been for more than a year is never a good thing for seniors," said Jerri Ann Hooper, a spokeswoman for Fellowship Square Tucson. She said the community is happy and looks forward to providing an engaging and active quality of life for seniors.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar