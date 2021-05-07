Tucson senior communities opening up after vaccinations, ending year of solitude

"People are so happy to see one another again and to visit with their families in their own apartments," Hughes said. "It means the world to the residents. It has lifted their spirits. Smiles are coming back to their faces. It has brought life back to the community."

Rich Howell, managing director of operations for Watermark Retirement Communities, said many of the residents have taught staff and administrators through this pandemic. "We have learned there are times when you have to do things for the greater good, and they did that when they could not see their families. These are the people who have been through world wars and pandemics."

"Very lucky, very safe"

At Tucson's Fairmount Assisted Living and Memory Care, visits to the home have also increased and the home is now accepting new residents who are fully vaccinated. "We are a memory care home so our residents were never left in their room to isolate. It is difficult to isolate patients with dementia," said Mattie Nason, owner of the facility. She said all staff and residents, except one woman in hospice, are vaccinated.