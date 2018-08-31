Buy Now

Sun Tran will run on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.

City garbage, recycling

The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services will not be collected Monday, Sept. 3, and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week. The Los Reales Landfill will be open Monday. For more information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd

County garbage, recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management will not have collections Monday and collections for the rest of the week will each be delayed one day. Call 744-2600 for more information.

Pima County Library

Pima County public libraries will be closed Monday.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

Bus/street car

Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link street car will run on a Sunday schedule Monday. Shuttles and express routes will not operate Monday. For information about Sun Tran service, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.

Post offices

Closed Monday.

Banks

Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.

Schools

Closed Monday.

University of Arizona, Pima Community College campuses closed Monday.

Motor Vehicle
Division

Offices closed Monday.

Emissions

Test stations closed Monday.

