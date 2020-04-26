Tucson shutdowns lead to drop in crimes, crashes across the community

Tucson has seen a significant drop in crime and traffic collisions following the closures of popular hangouts and because so many people are staying home during the pandemic.

There was a nearly 17% decrease in serious crimes from March 1 to April 16 compared with the same time last year, Tucson police said. That includes property crimes like robbery, burglary, larceny and auto theft.

“We simply don’t have the number of contacts with individuals that we used to, and they don’t have contact with each other,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Hall of the Tucson Police Department.

“I mean, there’s no bars open, any of those places where folks gather socially and where some of these issues could break out.”

Robbery incidents in Tucson were down only 1% from March 1 to April 16 compared with the same time last year. But they were down 13% this year compared with 2019.

“There’s just not the number of folks out there to be robbed,” Hall said.

Convenience stores and similar businesses that remain open during the pandemic make up the bulk of robbery reports to Tucson police now, he said. Still, those are down overall compared with this time last year.

Burglars foiled

Burglaries were down 24% from March 1 to April 16 compared with last year.

The burglary decrease can likely be attributed to more people being home during the day, prime time for burglars, police said.

“Generally burglaries occur during the daytime when people are at work,” Hall said.

Similarly, auto thefts were down 21% from March 1 to April 16 compared with last year.