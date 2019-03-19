If you're a fan of The Voice, you probably saw a Tucsonan in the blind auditions last night.
Kalvin Jarvis told the panel of celebrity coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine — that he's from Tucson and manages a breakfast restaurant.
If you're unfamiliar with the show, the season begins with blind auditions.
The coaches can't see the singer, but if they like the singer's voice enough, they can press a buzzer to turn their chair around.
If multiple chairs turn, the singer gets to pick which celebrity mentor they want for the remainder of the competition.
During Jarvis' blind audition, he sang Legend's "A Good Night." Spoiler alert: Clarkson and Levine turned around.
He chose Levine.
After the blind auditions, the show goes to battle rounds, where each coach pairs two team members together and then chooses one to move on to the next stage of the competition.
Watch the full episode featuring Jarvis here.
The next episode of The Voice airs March 20 on NBC. Check your local TV listings for the time.
#TeamAdam #TeamKalvin @NBCTheVoice Let’s Goooooooooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6Pgmy0EU5o— Kalvin Jarvis (@iAmKalvinJarvis) March 19, 2019