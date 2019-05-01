Tucson fans of The Voice received sad news last night, as local singer Kalvin Jarvis was eliminated from the televised singing competition.
Jarvis, 30, made it to the show’s top 24 artists before being eliminated on last night’s episode.
Back in March, Jarvis appeared on the show’s blind auditions, where celebrity coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson turned for him.
Jarvis ultimately chose Levine and advanced to the show’s battle rounds, where he went head-to-head against another member of Team Adam.
Levine chose Jarvis yet again, and he was sent to the live cross battles. During the cross battles, Jarvis competed against a member of coach John Legend’s team. That time, America had the chance to vote for their favorite artist of the duo and Jarvis came out on top.
On Monday’s episode, Jarvis sang “Mine” by Bazzi. America was given the night to vote for their eight favorite artists and Jarvis didn’t advance.
Levine has previously praised Jarvis, calling him a front runner in the show.
"You did your best job at the most important time and you really, really, really — I think you blew us all away," Levine said to Jarvis in last week's episode.
The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Check your local listings for the time.
View this post on Instagram
THE DOPEST EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE!! I encourage all of you who are thinking about trying to do it! Thank you @nbcthevoice for one hell of a ride and @adamlevine for balancing it all out. TO ALL WHO VOTED FOR ME THANK YOU A MILLION TIMES!!!! Congratulations @marijonesofficial hold it down lightskin! 💪🏽😂 And to all the #Top13! Mad love for every one of you! Go eat!! Me? I won’t stop...I can’t stop...stay tuned 😈🙏🏽 #TeamKalvin #TeamAdam