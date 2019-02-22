Storm breaks records

Elsewhere in Arizona, the storm is one for the history books:

• The record snowfall for a single calendar day in Flagstaff stood at 31 inches — an amount logged in 1915 and one that remained on top for more than 100 years. That is until Thursday, when 31.6 inches of snowfall in just 17 hours surpassed the title-holder, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

• On Friday, Phoenix smashed a 122-year-old record for the lowest high temperature recorded in the city on Feb. 22. The high was 47 degrees, while the previous record of 54 degrees was recorded Feb. 22, 1897, when Arizona was still a U.S. territory, The Arizona Republic reported.