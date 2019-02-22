The Tucson area will begin drying out this weekend after a major winter storm dumped nearly 2 inches of snow in the metro area Friday. One death was attributed to icy conditions on area roadways.
The storm dropped 2.5 feet of snow on Mount Lemmon and also left the desert landscape in the valley under a blanket of white. Several stretches of Interstate 10 east of Tucson were closed periodically Friday because of numerous vehicle crashes related to the snowy weather.
The National Weather Service said 1.9 inches of snow was recorded at Tucson International Airport by 2 p.m., which is the most snow recorded here since 2 inches fell on Feb. 20, 2013.
“This particular storm was impressive and it did drop a significant amount of snowfall in the mountains as well as down into the valley,” said Chris Rasmussen, a weather service meteorologist in Tucson. “The heavier snowfall amounts down in the valley are a little bit more rare, but not completely out of the realm of possibility.”
The city’s record snowfall was 6.8 inches on Dec. 8, 1971.
As the current storm system moved east, officials were predicting much colder temperatures for Tucson. A hard freeze warning was in effect for the metro area through Saturday morning. The weather service was warning the wet roads could ice over and tree limbs could be weighed down by heavy ice coatings by Saturday morning.
The city of Tucson said crews were planning to be out early Saturday spreading magnesium chloride on bridge decks to help prevent ice from forming on the road. City trucks were also being prepared to spread salt or sand at major intersections and roads if needed, the city said in a news release Friday evening.
Tucson closed all parks and recreation areas Friday because of the snow, and most will remain closed Saturday.
A fatal crash south of Tucson occurred during the storm. The Department of Public Safety said a driver lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Interstate 19 near El Toro Road and collided with a tractor-trailer rig Friday morning.
The driver, in his mid-30s, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was thrown from the car and was later pronounced dead at Banner-University Medical Center, the DPS reported.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will see another cold morning, with highs creeping into the lower 60s, according to the weather service.
Snow Across Tucson
Julia DeConcini, left, and Brittany Smith get some photos of the snow man they found and moved to the top of a nearby cactus while taking in the sight of snow over Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
Ambria Dell'Oro, a New Jersey native, uses a broom to wipe the collected snow from her Volkswagen in midtown as the metro Tucson area receives snowfall following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
A hearty jogger pays the snow no mind as he gets an run in around the Randolph Golf complex, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow Across Tucson
Afternoon snows falling over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow Across Tucson
Snow on the tails of planes in the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force base just off of Irvington Rd., Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow Across Tucson
Jesse Jackson sets up his phone on a tripod to get video of the snow falling over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow Across Tucson
Morning snow falls over the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
Kelsi Prusa, a student from Lancaster, California battles the cold as snow falls on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Snow in Tucson
Fog rises from the 79 degree swimming pool at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center following a cold morning of snow on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Snow in Tucson
Tents fill the mall on the University of Arizona campus in preparation for the upcoming Festival of Books in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Snow in Tucson
Jo Jo Lin, right, works on a snowman as friends from left, Jing Chen, Eric Wei, and Sammi Lin record the event as snow falls on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019. The students, from Taiwan, say they have little experience with snow and were happy to play in the snow.
Snow in Tucson
A morning of snow transforms the ordinary to picturesque in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Snow in Tucson
Sacorra Tate is thrilled after Ralph Garcia lifts the head onto the snowman they scraped together from a fresh snow fall on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Snow in Tucson
Students walk through a gentle falling snow between classes as on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Snow in Tucson
A small snowman left on a boulder beside the Broadway Trailhead entrance at the Saguaro National Park East, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
A man takes a photo of the desert landscape near Sentinel Peak covered in snow on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Frank Ramos, uses his phone to capture the marvel of Tucson snowfall at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Terri Oliva tries to catch snowflakes on her tongue with son Nate, 12, at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Alex Oliva, 14, takes a bite of the original snowcone at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Justin Aguilar, right, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, left, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Justin Aguilar, left, ditched engineering class to go play in the snow, when passerby Lujac Neeper, right, on a break from landscaping work, jumped in to help him roll this snowball at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Nate Oliva, 12, fires a snowball at a family member at Reid Park as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Reid Park looks like a winter wonderland as snow falls in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Hole No. 9 at Randolph Golf Course looks to be playing a bit long today as the metro Tucson area receives snowfall following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Vehicle tracks mar the snow on a dirt access road as snow fall over the northeastern foothills, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall in the metro Tucson area collects on palm tree fronds following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Cars make their way down La Canada Dr. towards River Rd. as snow falls on Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall collects on a saguaro cactus in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall collects on an ocotillo spine in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Snowfall in the metro Tucson area following a late February storm system, Feb. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Snow across Tucson
Snow falls on the Loop Trail near La Canada Dr. bridge over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019
Snow across Tucson
Snow falls on the Loop Trail off of River Rd west of La Canada Dr. over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Snow across Tucson
A maintenance crew continues their rounds as snow falls on the Loop Trail off of River Rd west of La Canada Dr. over the Rillito River in Tucson, AZ. on February 22, 2019.
Snow across Tucson
A woman takes a photo with her cell phone as snow falls on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
A man stands near the corner of Stone Ave. and Pennington St. in downtown Tucson as snow falls on February 22, 2019.
Snow across Tucson
A woman stands near the corner of Stone Ave. and Pennington St. in downtown Tucson as snow falls on February 22, 2019.
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Snow across Tucson
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. Snow accumulated in the desert landscape along Sentinel Peak.
Snow across Tucson
The Agua Caliente Wash runs under a rare desert snowfall, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
An island of brush and snow in the side stream of the flowing Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow across Tucson
A sparrow looks over the snow falling over the Agua Caliente Wash, Friday, February 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow falls onto the desert landscape at Gates Pass on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Tucsonans woke up to snow falling on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
April Gardner makes snow angels at Agua Caliente Park on Friday Feb. 22nd, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
Raven Cesolini (left) and Mya Gomez (right) play in the snow at Agua Caliente Park. This is the first time Gomez has seen snowfall according to her mother, Laura Gomez on Friday Feb. 22nd 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Snow in Tucson
The snowy weather floods some residential streets on Tucson's east side. This driver pushes through a flooded dip on E. Speedway near Douglas Spring Trailhead on Friday Feb. 22nd, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
