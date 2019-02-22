Snow is falling, but not just on Mount Lemmon!
At around 11 a.m., Tucson International Airport reported 1.5 inches of snow — the most snow since Feb, 20, 2013, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowing in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/k91xmgjbYQ— Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) February 22, 2019
The City of Tucson has closed all parks and recreation fields for the remainder of Friday and Saturday. As well, A Mountain is closed but may reopen tomorrow, depending on the weather. People can monitor the Parks and Recreation Twitter and Facebook accounts for the most up-to-date changes.
While roads across the state are littered with crashes and road closures, the Tucson Rodeo will have no such complications. Rodeo officials say the show must go on, rain (snow) or shine. ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m. at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Because of weather conditions, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed to everyone except emergency vehicles and snow crews.
Snow at the Mount Lemmon visitor center Friday morning totaled more than 38 inches, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 315, about 7 miles east of Benson, was temporarily closed due to multiple crashes in an area of heavy snow, transportation officials say.
It has since reopened, but the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers delay highway travel near Tucson to Willcox until the storm passes.
Recreational sites in Coronado National Forest are temporarily closed.
The following roads and associated recreation site are closed: Madera Canyon Road on the Nogales Ranger District, Carr Canyon Road on the Sierra Vista Ranger District — closed for the rest of winter, Swift Trail up Mount Graham on the Safford Ranger District, and Mount Lemmon Highway on the Santa Catalina Ranger District.
These Pima County roads have also been closed due to weather: General Hitchcock Highway, Limberlost at the Agua Caliente Wash, Tanque Verde Loop Road at Tanque Verde Wash, Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Creek, Overton at the Cañada del Oro Wash, and White House Canyon Road at Madera Canyon and Box Canyon roads.
Portions of Interstate 10 are seeing heavy snow, particularly between Tucson and Willcox, which can affect visibility. In areas of heavier snow, visibility is between a half- to a quarter-mile.
Widespread rain and snow covers the region, so motorists can expect a wet and icy commute.
Flights out of Tucson International Airport are delayed and some are even canceled. Passengers should check with their airlines for updates.
Snow in Tucson should taper off by 2 p.m., but a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southeast Arizona until 8 p.m. tonight. Snowfall is affecting northeastern Pima, southwestern Graham, northwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz counties.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of SE AZ until 8 pm mst. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jppRMFkZTh— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 22, 2019
High: 46
Low:28
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow across Tucson
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Snow in the Old Pueblo
Tucson snow
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Vail
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail
Snow in Oracle
Snow in Drexel-Heights
Snow in Vail
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Marana
Snow in Rita Ranch
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow in Rita Ranch
Snow in north Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in midtown
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in north Tucson
Desert snow
Snow in Mount Lemmon
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Green Valley
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow in Oro Valley
Snow in Saddlebrooke
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow on Tucson's east side
Snow at the University of Arizona
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Benson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Snow in Tucson
Currently
|
Heavy Rain, 36.3
Wind 0 MPH West, 99% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 8.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.06 in, today 0.38 in
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Snow, 37.2
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 56% chance precip.
95% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Snow, 36.9
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 51% chance precip.
94% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Chance of Rain, 39.6
Wind 6 MPH SW, 51% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Chance of Rain, 39.5
Wind 5 MPH S, 48% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Chance of Rain, 40.2
Wind 5 MPH S, 43% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 42.0
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 36% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 2
|
2 pm: Overcast, 43.8
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 16% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 45.1
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 24% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 45.4
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 59% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 43.5
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 55% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Chance of Rain, 41.9
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 41% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 41.0
Wind 8 MPH W, 22% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 39.8
Wind 7 MPH W, 5% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 38.6
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 4% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 38.0
Wind 5 MPH SW, 3% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 36.6
Wind 4 MPH S, 3% chance precip.
83% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Clear, 35.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 34.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
85% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 33.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 31.9
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 7% chance precip.
89% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 30.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
91% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 29.4
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 6% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 29.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 29.0
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 4% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 30.2
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 4% chance precip.
86% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 34.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 39.4
Wind 3 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 43.0
Wind 3 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Clear, 45.7
Wind 2 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 5
|
1 pm: Clear, 48.3
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Clear, 50.0
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Clear, 51.0
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Clear, 51.6
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Clear, 50.9
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 48.2
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 44.5
Wind 4 MPH NNE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0