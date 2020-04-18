Tucson snowbirds waiting out pandemic here, but making plans for delayed returns

Not all snowbirds in Southern Arizona are heading back home for the summer just yet.

They are waiting out to see how the coronavirus pandemic may affect their safety and travels to their residences in Colorado, Wisconsin and Michigan — to name a few of the states where winter visitors come from to escape harsh winters.

"We have been coming and staying at DeAnza RV Resort in Amado for the past five years," said Bruce Gallagher, 69, a retired middle school counselor from Rifle, Colorado. He and his wife Sharon, 67, a retired school district nurse, travel in their 2010 Dynamax motorhome to the recreational vehicle resort in November and usually stay until the end of April.

"We refer to ourselves as sun chasers, rather than snowbirds," said Bruce Gallagher with a chuckle, explaining that he an other mountain bikers are attracted to the area and ride nearly everyday. He and his wife also go kayaking in Patagonia Lake State Park.

"We are considering our travel plans back home day by day," said Gallagher, awaiting reports of COVID-19 peak numbers for Colorado and Arizona.

The couple have a year lease at the RV resort and have extended the forwarding of their mail to Amado through the end of August.

But, they hope to get on the road in early May if possible. "We are self-contained in the motorhome so we are probably better off than most who have to stay in a hotel. We probably will not stay at RV parks — we probably will camp or boon dock, look for a place we can park for the night," said Gallagher, commenting it is best to stay isolated from other travelers.