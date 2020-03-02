Tucson Society of the Blind hosting 2 benefit concerts

Members of Tucson Society of the Blind are hosting a duo of spring concerts featuring harpist Christine Vivona accompanied by trombonist Rob Boone on Thursday, March 5, and cocountry-western guitarist Bill Ganz on Friday, March 6.
The concerts, complete with silent auctions, will be staged at Fellowship Square, 8111 E. Broadway.
“This spring concert is our main fundraiser for the year and it is always a great time,” said Linda Lueders, who is helping to coordinate the silent auctions for the events. “Christine Vivona is wonderful and her husband, Rob Boone, is an excellent musician in his own right. On Friday, Bill Ganz should be a hit: We are in the West and country music is always popular.”
Lueders became involved with the society three years ago after attending a spring concert with her husband, Ralph, who is blind. Since then, she has been an active volunteer for the nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational, emotional and social support for the visually impaired — many of whom live with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, and blindness — and their families.
“The whole premise for TSB is to support those with low vision and to educate the community about people with vision issues,” Lueders said. “There are lots of issues regarding blindness that members of the general public aren’t aware of, and TSB provides practical hints for daily living and resources and information about different aids to help people with low vision. They also give people with vision issues the opportunity to socialize with others who have similar issues. They provide a great social outlet.”
She said she is happy to assist as a “sighted volunteer” on community field trips to the Reid Park Zoo, local museums and other locations, and to help during weekly meetings at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcat.net