If the word "holidays" makes you have a minor panic attack, we're here for you.
And we'll also be offering some respite from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will be sharing stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year.
Six community members will take the stage on December 17 at The Loft to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories. The stories represent a variety perspectives so that we can celebrate the diverse stories that unite our families and our community.
No matter what type of business or role you are in, most everyone ends up doing some type of sales throughout their career. It may just be internal, as you sell your latest great idea to your boss or you may be directly involved in selling a product or service to a customer. Either way, keep…