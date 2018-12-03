If thinking about the holidays is causing you to have a minor panic attack, we're here for you.
And we'll also be offering some respite from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will be sharing stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year.
Six community members will take the stage on December 17 at The Loft to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories.
