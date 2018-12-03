Kathe Lison speaks as she wraps up the night's Storytellers Project at the Tucson Museum of Art, Wednesday, Sept. 26.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Yes, it's already that time of year. 

If thinking about the holidays is causing you to have a minor panic attack, we're here for you.

And we'll also be offering some respite from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...

Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will be sharing stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year.

Six community members will take the stage on December 17 at The Loft to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories. 

Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers! (Almost every one of our events sells out!) 

Details

When: Monday, December 17, 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8:00 p.m.
 
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
 
Tickets: $10 general audience, $5 student. Get tickets here
 
More: Food and drink (and of course, popcorn) will be available for purchase at The Loft before and during the event. Seating is first-come, first-serve. 
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles