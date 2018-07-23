It's already been four years since the Sun Link streetcar started taking Tucsonans aboard, dropping them off at their jobs or apartment buildings and their favorite restaurants and museums in the downtown and university area.
To help ring in anniversary and celebrate the nearly 4 million rides the streetcar has provided so far, Sun Link is throwing a worthy bash on Saturday, July 28.
The day will include free streetcar rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., sponsored by Main Gate Square and Rio Nuevo.
The streetcars will be packed with live music — our guess is dancing in the aisles won't be frowned upon.
The performances are set to include:
Nothing More at 2 p.m. — Board at the westbound stop on Sixth Avenue and Congress Street Alien Atmosphere at 5 p.m. — Board at the Main Gate Square stop on North Tyndall Avenue and East University Boulevard Jimmy Carr & the Awkward Moments at 6 p.m. — Board at the Mercado San Agustin stop on South Avenida del Convento and West Congress Street Brook Sample at 8:30 p.m. — Board at the Main Gate Square stop on North Tyndall Avenue and East University Boulevard
And if that's not enough, Jimmy Carr & the Awkward Moments and Brook Sample will perform for free at Gentle Ben's following their streetcar gigs.
For those needing a place to park before hopping on the streetcar, the University of Arizona offers many parking garages close to the streetcar route. UA's garages will be free for the celebration.
Tucson Streetcar
Passengers enter one of the streetcars on East Broadway Boulevard and South Sixth Avenue on its second anniversary on July 25, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Streetcar
Under a vast web of wires and cables, a pair of streetcars pass each other on North Fourth Avenue on their second anniversary in Tucson on July 25, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Streetcar
A pedestrian crosses East Broadway Boulevard at Sixth Avenue on this second anniversary of Tucson's modern streetcar on July 25, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Streetcar
The streetcar heads west on East Congress near North Fifth Avenue on this second anniversary of the modern streetcar in Tucson on July 25, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Tucsonans wait at the Cushing Street and Avenida del Convento stop for the Sun Link's doors to open on the streetcar's anniversary on July 25, 2015. The Sun Link offered free fares for riders all day Saturday to visit the special events and sales local businesses along the route put on the celebrate a full year of the modern streetcar. Photo by Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Ethel Beveridge, center, checks a map of the Sun Link route while passing Congress Street on the streetcar's anniversary on July 25, 2015. Beveridge rode the full route of the streetcar with a friend and spent the day "goofing around." Photo by Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
The Sun Link jammed-packed with riders on the streetcar's anniversary on July 25, 2015. The Sun Link offered free fares on Saturday, giving many Tucsonans an excuse to ride the streetcar around the downtown area and explore the city for a day. Photo by Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Dean Alban, far left, speaks with fellow streetcar rider Sara Lennartson as the Sun Link trundles down University Boulevard on its anniversary on Saturday. Alban and her husband decided to "take advantage of the free tram ride" and have breakfast at Mercado San Agustin, walk around the University of Arizona and visit downtown Tucson. Photo by Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Carolyn Lane consults a map of the Sun Link route after departing from the stop at Warren Avenue and Helen Street on the morning of the streetcar's anniversary on Saturday, July 25, 2015. Lane spent the day with her son and grandson visiting the Tucson Museum of Art and dining at Cafe à La C'Art. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Jaiden Rodriquez, center, plays guitar with Mariachi Sensacional at Mercado San Agustin's Mariachi Breakfast as a part of Tucson's celebration of the anniversary of the Sun Link Streetcar on Saturday, July 25, 2015. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Carlos Arzate dances with his daughter, Savanna Arzate, 4, at Pasco's Pig Roast and Luau on University Boulevard as a part of the Big Kahuna Birthday Bash for the anniversary of the Sun Link Streetcar on the evening of July 25, 2015. Arzate brought his entire family out to support Pasco, a local Tucson business, because he feels that "this time of year is tough" for businesses located near the campus area. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Beth Stamegna, left, Stephanie Armstrong, center, and Shannon Armstrong, right, get their picture taken as hula dancers and a coconut outside of Gentle Ben's Brewing Company on University Avenue on July 25, 2015. In celebration of the anniversary of the Sun Link streetcar, local businesses along the route offered live entertainment and sales throughout the day as part of the Big Kahuna Birthday Bash. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Joan Thomas laughs as her grandson, Eli Valdivia, 3, enjoys his first ride on the Sun Link across the University of Arizona Campus on the streetcar's anniversary on July, 25, 2015. Thomas took Valdivia to visit the Children's Museum and to eat at Time Market once she was able to convince Valdivia to finally exit the streetcar. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
Members of the Tucson Ukulele Meet-Up sing a Tucson version of "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" at Pasco's Pig Roast and Luau on University Boulevard as a part of the Big Kahuna Birthday Bash to celebrate the Sun Link Streetcar's anniversary on July 25, 2015. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Tucson streetcar
David Watkins watches Tucson roll as by the Sun Link makes its way down Congress Street on the morning of the streetcar's anniversary on July 25, 2015. Watkins is visiting from Oklahoma and visited the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum with his daughter and grandson. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at
gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott