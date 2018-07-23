Sun Link and parking
A Sun Link streetcar heads west on Congress Street past the Screamery ice cream store and Tucson Olive Central.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

It's already been four years since the Sun Link streetcar started taking Tucsonans aboard, dropping them off at their jobs or apartment buildings and their favorite restaurants and museums in the downtown and university area.

To help ring in anniversary and celebrate the nearly 4 million rides the streetcar has provided so far, Sun Link is throwing a worthy bash on Saturday, July 28.  

The day will include free streetcar rides from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., sponsored by Main Gate Square and Rio Nuevo.

The streetcars will be packed with live music — our guess is dancing in the aisles won't be frowned upon.

The performances are set to include:

  • Nothing More at 2 p.m. — Board at the westbound stop on Sixth Avenue and Congress Street
  • Alien Atmosphere at 5 p.m. — Board at the Main Gate Square stop on North Tyndall Avenue and East University Boulevard
  • Jimmy Carr & the Awkward Moments at 6 p.m. — Board at the Mercado San Agustin stop on South Avenida del Convento and West Congress Street
  • Brook Sample at 8:30 p.m. — Board at the Main Gate Square stop on North Tyndall Avenue and East University Boulevard

And if that's not enough, Jimmy Carr & the Awkward Moments and Brook Sample will perform for free at Gentle Ben's following their streetcar gigs.

For those needing a place to park before hopping on the streetcar, the University of Arizona offers many parking garages close to the streetcar route. UA's garages will be free for the celebration.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott