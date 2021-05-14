Tucson students returning to school after a year without attending classes

More students continue to trickle back into the district, Trujillo said. For now, schools are focused on getting the new students oriented — getting them a schedule, a Chromebook and making them feel welcome.

The district is encouraging these students to sign up for summer school, but a lot of the work of assessing where students are at academically and what they need will happen with benchmark assessments at the beginning of next school year.

“Particularly with math and English Language Arts, every kid is going to be at a different level so we have to move in with an infrastructure that's going to assess each kid individually and then examine the circumstances that led to the prolonged absence and disengagement in the first place,” Trujillo said. “Was it lack of access to technology? Was it frustration with troubleshooting issues with technology? Was it not having a WiFi hotspot? Was it just the anger and frustration of not being around friends? We need to find out what happened.”

Of all the new enrollments, the largest portion was in kindergarten, which is also where the district saw the largest enrollment decline this year, followed by preschool. But the district has received new students in all grade levels since March.