More than 80 summer camps, programs and schools will come together on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tucson Jewish Community Center to help parents and caregivers find the perfect local summer activity for their families.
The free #ThisIsTucson Summer Camp Fair will feature interactive activities for all age levels — free booster seats, bike helmets, adoptable pups from Pima Animal Care, a demonstration metal forge and players and dancers from Tucson’s new indoor football team, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, as well as a performance stage, baby-sitting services, a bounce house and the chance to chat with local organizations face-to-face about their summer programs.
Register for free tickets to the fair at tucson.com/SchoolandCampFair.
Living Streets Alliance is hosting a free family bike ride to the School and Camp Fair from Himmel Park to the JCC, 3800 E. River Road. RSVP for the ride at tucne.ws/campride.