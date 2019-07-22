How you can help

What: Annual Tucson Supplies Teachers school supplies crowdsourcing appeal to benefit Tucson Values Teachers.

When: Through Aug. 31.

Donors can contribute online at http://tucsonvaluesteachers.org to help purchase $50 gift cards to Office Depot/Office Max for local teachers.

The program, made possible by Tucson Electric Power and other community partners, seeks to purchase more than 2,000 gift cards for teachers. For more information, see http://tucsonvaluesteachers.org or call 327-7619.

Contributions of paper, notebooks, binders and other school supplies are also accepted. For more information, call 327-7619.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Tucson Values Teachers, 3497 N. Campbell Ave., Ste. 703, Tucson, AZ. 85719.

(Teachers of local charter, public and private schools can register for a chance to receive a gift card year-round through http://www.tucsonvaluesteachers.org .)