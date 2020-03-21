Tucson teachers are heading back to school, preparing to deliver remote instruction

Teachers throughout Tucson will report for work on Monday, albeit remotely, despite students not being there due to coronavirus closures.

With apparently no additional funding, Tucson’s largest school district along with districts across the state will be setting up virtual classrooms, preparing to deliver remote instruction through at least April 10.

The statewide school closures began March 16, and were to run through March 27. Gov. Doug Ducey announced a two-week extension on Friday, March 20.

State lawmakers passed a bill Thursday, March 19, of emergency measures to ensure students can finish the school year. Among other directives, it would maintain state aid to public schools during extended closures as long as schools provide education to students.

While schools would like to offer a completely digital model, Tucson’s nine major districts would first have to ensure their entire student body has access to high-speed internet and devices, a larger hurdle for some more than others.

For Tucson Unified, offering an entirely digital curriculum is a huge challenge given that 65% of families meet the federal poverty guidelines and many of them don’t have access to a computer or internet at home.

Nonetheless, the district hopes to have a hybrid model of remote instruction, which could include digital instruction and hard-copy packets, up and running by the week of March 30. The multipronged plan begins with surveying families to assess the scope of need, then prioritizing seniors followed by all high schoolers.