Tucson teen named spelling champ at Arizona competition

Tucson student Tanish Doshi won the 2021 Arizona Spelling Bee, becoming the first winner from Pima County in the 20-year history of the bee.

The BASIS Oro Valley eighth grader won the statewide spelling bee, hosted by the Arizona Educational Foundation, by correctly spelling the word “cadre” in the 25th round.

“This is a tremendous achievement for Pima County,” said School Superintendent Dustin Williams. “Oftentimes we celebrate state championships in regards to sports. The state spelling bee is equally as important and is a testament to educational success. I am truly honored to congratulate Tanish Doshi, his family and his school. You have put Pima County on the map as a state champion for education.”

Over 90,000 students participated in spelling bees across the state, competing for a spot at the state spelling bee, held virtually this year because of COVID-19.

Pima County sent two students to the finals, Doshi and Brady Mau from Dove Mountain CSTEM in Marana Unified. Both students made it to the top 10.

Doshi enjoys biking and hiking the many trails around Tucson, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and reading, a new release said. His favorite subjects in school are history and physics.