Tucson teens can get COVID-19 shot starting Thursday at Udall Park, state sites, pharmacies

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to youth from 12 to 17 years old beginning Thursday at Udall Park under a partnership between Tucson Medical Center and the Pima County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday, making the younger age group now officially eligible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer shots for this age group Monday pending CDC approval.

Registration was set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 for TMC appointments that would start Thursday morning at the Udall Park vaccination site, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Appointments are available online at vaccine.tmcaz.com.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent for the vaccine.

Residents under 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at this time. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for ages 18 and older.

The state-run sites and private pharmacies will also offer Pfizer shots to this age group starting Thursday.