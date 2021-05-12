Tucson teens can get COVID-19 shot starting Thursday at Udall Park, state sites, pharmacies

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to youth from 12 to 17 years old beginning Thursday at Udall Park under a partnership between Tucson Medical Center and the Pima County Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday, making the younger age group now officially eligible. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer shots for this age group Monday pending CDC approval.
Registration was set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 for TMC appointments that would start Thursday morning at the Udall Park vaccination site, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Appointments are available online at vaccine.tmcaz.com.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent for the vaccine.
Residents under 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at this time. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for ages 18 and older.
The state-run sites and private pharmacies will also offer Pfizer shots to this age group starting Thursday.
In Tucson, the state vaccination site is at the University of Arizona, in the Ina E. Gittings Building, Room 129, 1737 E. University Blvd., which is on the north side of the UA Mall, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
Walk-ins are welcome at the state site, but parents and guardians also will be able to register those ages 12 to 15 for vaccinations starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, if an appointment is preferred.
Appointments can be made by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist in English or Spanish.
A parent or guardian must accompany the child and sign a consent form in person that attests the child is at least 12 years old. No identification is required for the child, and place of permanent residence isn’t a factor in whether someone can be vaccinated at a state site.
Any parent or guardian who would like to get the shot from their child’s doctor, instead, should either check with the provider directly or online at the Arizona Department of Health Services’ vaccine finder at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine. The site allows visitors to filter locations by vaccine type.
