3 Tucson teens face murder charges in man's shooting death

Three suspects, Raul Lizola, far left, Fabian Jimenez, middle, and Juanito Prichard were arrested in connection with the October 2019 shooting death of Marco A. Beltran Romero.

Three teenagers are facing robbery and first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of man on Tucson's south side last fall.

The arrests in the killing of Marco A. Beltran Romero were announced Wednesday by the Tucson Police Department.

Romero, 25, was found dead Oct. 26 inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Via Noche Buena. The vehicle had crashed into block walls behind several homes before coming to a stop, police said. Officers found Romero dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe the victim was in contact with the teens prior to the killing.

Raul Lizola, 17, Juanito Prichard, 17, and Fabian Jimenez, 16, each faces identical charges on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

The suspects have been charged as adults and are in custody at the Pima County jail, TPD said in a news release.

