Tucson teens in class of '21 bury memories of pandemic in time capsule

About 30 former students, by then in their mid-40s, showed up to the unearthing, some with children in tow. They were delighted to read letters they’d written themselves and to see how much they’d grown in 25 years.

Barnett thinks this time around, the capsule is even more important.

“The psychology of education in COVID time has been different from anything I have ever known as an educator,” she said. “The lack of connection that we suffered through COVID was so hard. I think it's going to mean much more to them.”

High school senior Michael Jansky made a playlist to put in the capsule, with input from his classmates. He put in a QR code to access the music digitally. Music is especially influential for teenagers, he says, and he thinks it will remind them what that time in their lives was like.

Deciding what to put in the capsule and writing the essay inspired him to do some reflecting on his life and this past year.

“It is important to know where you're at,” he says. “Just reflecting at the time is important, just so you know what you've achieved up to this point, and it gives you a good idea of what you will do in the future.”