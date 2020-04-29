You are the owner of this article.
Tucson temperature reaches 100 degrees Wednesday, the fifth earliest on record

The National Weather Service reported the first occurrence of 100-degree temperatures in Tucson Wednesday afternoon. 

Temperatures hit triple-digits in Tucson at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, making it the fifth earliest 100-degree day on record for Tucson. 

From 1895 to 2018, the average first 100-degree day has been May 25 for Tucson. 

The earliest 100-degree day in the last 10 years and the last time Tucson got triple-digit temperatures in April was in 2012, on April 22.

The latest triple-digit occurrence on record is June 22, 1905. 

Last year's first 100-degree day came later than average on June 9, but every day after that in June was a day of triple-digit temperatures.

Jim Meyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Star earlier this week that it’s hard to predict whether an earlier first 100-degree day will lead to a hotter-than-average summer.

“It’s almost like nature tries to make up for it and balance things out,” Meyer said. “If you start out early with your 100-degree days you do have a better chance of having more above-average number of 100-degree days, but I don’t know, a lot of times it just seems like somewhere along the lines it just balances back out again.”

