Tucson temps to warm up over Valentine's Day weekend

Temperatures in Tucson are expected to be five to 10 degrees above normal this weekend.
On Friday, the National Weather Service predicts that the high here will be 78 degrees.
The trend continues into the weekend with a high of 76 degrees on Saturday and a high of 80 degrees on Sunday.
Clear skies are anticipated over the weekend, though some gusty winds in the afternoon are also in the forecast, the NWS said.
The warmer weather is expected die down beginning next Tuesday. That when a storm system is expected to comes into the region, bringing the possibility of light showers across southeast Arizona until Wednesday, the Weather Service says.
These Valentine’s Day DIYs from TikTok are the perfect gifts
1. Assemble your own gift box.
Premade Valentine’s Day gift boxes aren’t as personal, and they tend to cost more than buying everything in them separately. Use this guide from @kammymakora to make your own gift box full of your significant other’s favorite sweets, candles, and flowers.
@kammymakora Valentine’s Day gift under $15!💸#valentinesdaygift#valentinesday ♬ Cute - Prod by Rose & Artsounds Chill
2. Make this mug for the coffee lover in your life.
While this candy heart mug craft from @thenextdesigns is simpler to make with a Cricut machine, you can also make it by tracing and cutting out vinyl hearts.
@thenestdesigns the sweetest little Valentine’s Day mug 💕#valentinesdaycraft #crafttiktok #cricutcraft #candyheart ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
3. Build the ultimate Valentine’s charcuterie board.
If you know your significant other loves food over flowers, assemble a Valentine’s board like @maliamerciecaa. You can swap in their favorite foods or make a sweet and savory board.
@maliamerciecaa valentines board❤️ #fyp #valentinesday #viral ♬ original sound - djlex