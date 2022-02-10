Tucson temps to warm up over Valentine's Day weekend

Temperatures in Tucson are expected to be five to 10 degrees above normal this weekend.

On Friday, the National Weather Service predicts that the high here will be 78 degrees.

The trend continues into the weekend with a high of 76 degrees on Saturday and a high of 80 degrees on Sunday.

Clear skies are anticipated over the weekend, though some gusty winds in the afternoon are also in the forecast, the NWS said.

The warmer weather is expected die down beginning next Tuesday. That when a storm system is expected to comes into the region, bringing the possibility of light showers across southeast Arizona until Wednesday, the Weather Service says.