Tucson through a crystal ball: our city after coronavirus

Tucson’s economy is slowly reopening, providing glimpses of what’s tantalizingly just around the corner: the future.

What does it hold? Increased hand-washing, social distancing and masks are a given. But bigger questions loom:

How will community gatherings that unite us happen in an era of social distancing? What about hands-on experiences that don’t work virtually, like jumping and climbing at kids’ entertainment venues?

Then there’s the question eating at high schoolers ready to get on the field and Wildcats fan going through withdrawals: When — and how — will live sports resume?

Some of those questions have an easy answer: This festival will happen; that concert won’t. Other answers, like the future they lie in, are harder to predict.

At least this much is clear: Tucson’s rebirth is contingent on all of us coming together and visualizing a future based on the best science and the brightest dreams.

Because, to paraphrase Nietzche, the future influences the present just as much as the past.

Come one, come all

COMMUNITY GATHERINGS

With Tucson’s annual spring and summer events dashed, two of the largest community gatherings remain on the books for 2020, but they’re expected to be dramatically different.

The All Souls Procession, which brings tens of thousands of people downtown in November to celebrate and mourn loved ones and ancestors, is likely to go virtual.

While the pandemic partially plays into the consideration to take All Souls online for 2020, America’s political climate is more of the driving factor, said Paul Weir, All Souls’ technical adviser and a founding board member.