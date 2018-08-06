Tucson tied its record high for the date on Monday, topping out at 109 degrees.
That matched the daily record for Aug. 6, which was set in 1995.
However, changes are likely in store for our weather, with tropical moisture expected to move in from Mexico, bringing somewhat lower temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms and rain, some heavy to Southern Arizona.
The National Weather Service said another hot day is in store for Tuesday, but isolated storms are forecast for the region.
From Wednesday through the end of the week, expect highs in the 90s in Tucson, with thunderstorms possible each day. The chances range from 30 percent to 40 percent for thunderstorms each day through Sunday.
The record high for Tuesday is 108 degrees, set in 1995.
Currently
|
Clear, 103.5
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 16% humidity
UV index 3, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.00 in, today 0.08 in
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 pm: Clear, 100.0
Wind 12 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 97.4
Wind 12 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 94.1
Wind 9 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Clear, 92.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Clear, 90.0
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 88.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 87.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 86.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 85.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 83.9
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 82.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 83.8
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 86.5
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
|
9 am: Clear, 90.3
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 4
|
10 am: Clear, 94.0
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 7
|
11 am: Clear, 97.5
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Clear, 100.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 11
|
1 pm: Clear, 102.0
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 11
|
2 pm: Clear, 103.3
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 9
|
3 pm: Clear, 104.2
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 7
|
4 pm: Clear, 104.1
Wind 8 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
|
5 pm: Clear, 100.5
Wind 8 MPH NE, 18% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 2
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.6
Wind 8 MPH N, 16% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.8
Wind 8 MPH ESE, 24% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.7
Wind 9 MPH SSE, 22% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.9
Wind 11 MPH SE, 23% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 89.6
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 30% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 87.8
Wind 7 MPH S, 31% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
|
12 am: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 86.9
Wind 7 MPH S, 31% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.0
Wind 7 MPH S, 4% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.4
Wind 8 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.3
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.8
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0