Tucson to lean on voters, uncertain federal grants in new roadwork funding plan

“The fact that this mayor and council is able to invest general fund money and have focused that as a priority is huge,” Ortega said. “ But unfortunately, even though where I come from $14 million is a lot of money, that’s not going to cut it. That’s not going to get it to the point where we can address the needs that were identified in Move Tucson.”

Voters' role

One of the largest funding sources for Move Tucson, Proposition 101, has funded road work through a half-cent sales tax since 2017. It’s up for voter renewal in May, but there are many uncertainties surrounding what exactly the updated initiative will look like.

For the past five years, Prop. 101 funds have been divided into two spending categories: 60% went to resources for Tucson’s public safety departments and the other 40% went to street maintenance.

It’s not clear if it will be split the same way this time around. If it is, only $10 million in extra roadway funding would be generated each year.