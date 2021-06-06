Tucson to make decision on raising water bills for unincorporated residents

“There’ll be a lot of pushback by their county customers, and that’s a potential to divide their customer base into two classes. I would hate to see that happen,” he said. “It’s important for the Tucson Water customers to be treated equitably between all of them, and not break them into two different groups or two different classes. I think it’s a potential to divide the customer base of Tucson Water. “

Where would the revenues go?

CWAC has also taken issue with the city failing to identify what the revenues from the higher rates would be used for.

Some proposed uses of the extra funds so far include keeping the money within the utility to improve infrastructure, paying down existing debt and providing low income assistance programs.

“For us to do an evaluation of a moving target and an undefined request, we thought it was best to say, ‘Why don’t you define what you want to do, then give us and the rest of the public an opportunity to evaluate it?’” Taylor said.

While mayor and council have not identified what the funds would be used for, Hendel says the CWAC advisory board should be proposing options and claims his solution would solve the issue of increased rates for families struggling financially.