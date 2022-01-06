Tucson to mark 11th anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting with ceremony, outdoor activities

If you go

Local officials, survivors and relatives of those who were killed in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson will hold a ceremony on the 11th anniversary of the attack.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with a bell ringing at 10:10 to honor the six who died and 13 who were wounded.

Where: In the courtyard at the historic Pima County courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Masks are required.