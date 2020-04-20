Tucson together

Project Embrace

Assistance League of Tucson has been caring about our community for over 60 years. During this time of dealing with the impact of Covid-19, our chapter recognized the need to reach out to our members. Marilyn Peskin-Kaufman, one of our members, suggested her program, “Project Embrace.” Ten Assistance League members made phone calls to our 234 members with messages of support and to let them know that we care about them.

Project Embrace has been a big success! Those placing the calls met people over the phone who shared recipes, who suggested places to shop for needed items and who shared ideas for entertaining ourselves. Some people needed a card of encouragement which was sent. Our members relayed heartfelt appreciation for the outreach.

Assistance League of Tucson is taking positive steps to make things better for our members and our community. We are truly all in this together.

Jeanie Byrd

Letter to family

I got so many compliments (1) on my last letter that I have decided to rush through another letter. The daily activities, that I told you will be in a future letter, will have to wait. I have too much garbage in this one to add more.

Wednesday night, April 1: Brushing my teeth getting ready for bed, I felt an obstruction in my upper teeth ─ what few I have left. It was a tooth chip. Part of a tooth had chipped off. I did not have a very good night. The next day, I called the dentist. We mutually decided it could wait till after the virus scare. Funny how things that would matter immensely becomes nothing in a crisis.