Tucson together

Making face masks and paying it forward
Jack Gallagher and I have made and distributed close to 200 washable cotton masks.
In return we have received angels, lemon juice, used sheets, elastic, gratitude, friendship, love and over $200 that we donated.
We do not charge for our masks but ask folks to pay it forward by donating to our local food banks and animal rescue groups if they are able.
We plan to continue making masks as long as we have used sheets and elastic and the need continues.
Lois Spacapan
Yoga instructor still brings others together
It’s not easy — nothing is — but brave souls are helping us through this storm.
We see them all around us, including our dedicated yoga instructor, Dee Anne from Marcel’s Total Fitness.
After a week without class, she reached out in an email. She wrote, “You know what, we can do this, We’re Yogis! Let’s meet every day at the park, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. We can spread way out on the grass. See you there!”
Well, this generous offer is such a lifesaver for us and a sanity saver in this time of social distancing — or should we say social “isolation.”
We get to see each other, catch up, get outside in the sunshine and support each other, all thanks to our amazing instructor who brings us together and keeps us on track, not charging a thing.
We thank her from the bottom of our toe pose. It’s deeper than our heart.
Mary Ann Martin
