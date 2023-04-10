The North I-10 Frontage Road Eastbound will be closed from West Walker Road to West Orange Grove Road from Monday, March 20 at 5 a.m. until Thursday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

West Sunset Road Eastbound will be closed between the North I-10 Frontage Road on either side of I-10 from Monday, March 27 at 12 a.m. until Sunday, April 9 at 12 p.m.

The exit ramp from I-10 Westbound to the North I-10 Frontage Road will be closed from Monday, March 27 at 12 a.m. to August 1, 2025.

The on-ramp from the North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 251 will be closed from Monday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. until August 1, 2025.

The North I-10 Frontage Road Westbound will be closed between West Sunset Road and West Orange Grove Road from Monday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. until Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m.

West Orange Grove Road Westbound will be closed between North Thornydale Road and North Casa Grande Highway from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.

West Orange Grove Road Eastbound will be closed between North Casa Grande Highway and the North I-10 Frontage Road from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.

The on-ramp from the North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 250 will be closed from Monday, April 3 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.

The exit ramp from I-10 Eastbound to the North I-10 Frontage Road will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.

The on-ramp from the North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 250 will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.

West Sunset Road eastbound between North Silverbell Road and the North I-10 Frontage Road will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2025.

West Sunset Road westbound between the North I-10 Frontage Road and North Silverbell Road will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2025.

The on-ramp from South Palo Verde Boulevard to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 264 will be closed from Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, April 12 at 5 a.m.

The on-ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Palo Verde Boulevard will be closed from Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

The on-ramp from I-10 Eastbound to East Valencia Road will be closed from Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 11 at 5 a.m.

The on-ramp from East Valencia Road to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 266 will be closed from Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 11 at 5 a.m.

The on-ramp from I-10 Westbound to East Benson Highway will be closed from Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m.