Eastbound Fort Lowell Road is currently closed from North Stone Avenue to North First Avenue, officials say.
According to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, a vehicle hit a power pole in the area.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.
TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨:— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) August 24, 2018
