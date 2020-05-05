Tucson under excessive heat warning Wednesday as temperatures up to 108 degrees

An excessive heat warning was issued for the Tucson area with temperatures expected to reach as high as as 105 degrees Wednesday.

The warning of “dangerously hot conditions” was set to be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

It applies to the Tucson area, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Oracle, Tohono O’odham Nation, south central and much of southeast Pinal County.

The potential for heat-related illness will be heightened, the Weather Service said.

Community members are urged to stay indoors if possible and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Thunderstorms and showers are possible late Friday into Monday, particularly east of Tucson, the Weather Service said.

