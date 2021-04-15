Tucson Unified cuts teaching positions due to decline in student enrollment

More than 60 teachers won't be returning to Tucson's largest school district in the fall, as TUSD isn't continuing their contracts, some because of a decline at enrollment.

The TUSD governing board decided against renewing the contracts on April 13 for the teachers, two counselors, two nurses and one dean.

All the staff members had been at the district for less than three consecutive years and so were in a probationary period and not guaranteed an automatic rollover of their contract, according to the district. There are also teachers on the list whose principals didn’t recommend retaining and others who resigned or left the district mid-year.

“Not all of these recommendations were performance related, several were a result of positional cuts at schools that had lower enrollment and could no longer sustain the position,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in an email.

The district would not say how many of the positions were cut because of an enrollment decline.

The unanimous decision by the governing board came just weeks after Trujillo expressed that the district wouldn't have to lay anyone off.