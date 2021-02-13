Tucson Urban League, mired in debt, 'mismanagement' seeks new start

The Tucson Urban League, which for 50 years helped low-income residents and people of color, ceased operating its last remaining programs in 2020 after years of financial problems that included amassing a large debt and improper usage of government grant money meant to pay for clients’ utility bills and home weatherizations, records and interviews show.
The nonprofit, which over the years grew and developed through strong leadership, successful fundraising, private donations and government grants, had amassed several properties, helping it secure a financial foothold for its many programs to meet the needs of primarily Black and Latino families.
It operated education, senior nutritional and homebuyer programs, weatherized homes to make them more energy-efficient and operated day-care centers, a preschool, after-school programs for at-risk youth and workforce training programs and job placements for teens and adults.
The work was carried out through millions of dollars of government grants and contracts. In addition to government funding, the league’s operating budget included grants from other nonprofits, fundraisers and donations. As part of the contracts for the grants and other financial assistance, the league was required to be financially solvent.
It wasn’t.
Deborah Embry, president and CEO of the league who resigned in July 2019, said the nonprofit was experiencing financial problems before she arrived in 2013. Under Embry, though, the league mismanaged government funding meant for two programs for low-income residents, several nonprofit audits and letters from the Arizona Department of Housing show.
“As a CEO, I am responsible. No one goes in to misuse funds,” said Embry, who now lives out of state. “We were an organization that did too much. We were trying to be all things to all people. None of the programs were paying for themselves. They were cost reimbursement contracts that we could not afford.”
The league ultimately ended its participation in the programs, and in its last years closed many of its other community programs and sold off its assets to pay down its large debt. An effort to relaunch the league has begun, with organizers pledging to pay off the holdover debt as part of their plans.
An independent audit filed with the nonprofit’s tax documents stated in 2017 that the league’s financial situation “raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” The audit also said league officers were “overriding internal controls related to cash management to cover other cash flows.”
One concern was how the league handled a program that helped residents with their utility bills and another that paid contractors to weatherize homes to make them more energy-efficient.
Both programs used federal funds — audit records show more than $2 million in each year 2016 and 2017 for the utility payment program alone — that were passed through to the league by state agencies, in these instances the Arizona Department of Economic Security and Department of Housing.
At one point, the league was using that federal money to pay its operational expenses instead of clients’ utility bills or contractors.
“Since July 1, 2018, it has been noted that TUL is several months behind on paying contractor invoices,” the Arizona Housing Department wrote in a letter to Embry in March 2019 about the weatherization funding. “ADOH has had previous verbal discussions with TUL regarding these issues and the plan for TUL to pay all past-due contractor invoices.”
In the utility program, the league was slow to pay clients’ utility bills — putting the residents at risk of having their utilities cut off, according to records and audits filed with its tax returns. On average, the league took 83 days to pay utility bills after receiving the funds from the Arizona Department of Economic Security, an audit reported in 2017.
Embry said the league did pay more than $600,000 in utility assistance bills that were owed to Tucson Electric Power and $26,000 to Southwest Gas several years ago after a federal audit. She said investigators found mismanagement and misuse of federal funds but no criminal wrongdoing. She said the federal money was used for the organization’s operational costs and the league would eventually make the payments but got behind.
The Housing Department said the league told the state agency it was going to sell one of its buildings and use the proceeds from that sale to pay the contractors. The state agency told the league it needed to improve its financial record-keeping and how it followed the rules of the various grant programs.
The state agency threatened to seek return of federal funds the league had received since July 2018 if the nonprofit did not make changes in its record-keeping, improve internal controls over funds and stop using grant funding meant for certain programs for other reasons.
Embry, who at one point was paid $90,975 by the league, said that years earlier she “tried to address the issues strategically. First, I laid off three administrative staffers and cut unfunded programs and looked at fixing rental properties the organization owned that were being mismanaged. But the fixing was constant because of the consistent cash flow problem.”
In response to the audits, other corrective action taken by the league included forming a “turnaround committee” to address the chronic cash flow problems the league experienced for years and create a plan for long-term sustainability. It also replaced its finance director with someone with more experience and added two CPAs to its governing board.
Before Embry’s hiring in May 2013 to lead the league, she worked for the city of Racine, Wisconsin, as director of the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships/Grant Facilitator to raise money to improve city programs, and she also administered the city’s grants.
League Restarting but facing large debt
As its financial problems mounted, the league began cutting back on applying for government contracts to run programs. It transferred a senior feeding program to Catholic Community Services, the weatherization program was taken over by the nonprofit Foundation for Senior Living and the Arizona Department of Economic Security utility program was given to Pima County to administer, records show.
In April 2020, less than a year after Embry left, the board of directors comprised of recently new members, shut down the league’s last programs and laid off the remaining 15 of at one time 160 employees. It paid down the more than $700,000 in debts to about $350,000, said Da’Mond Holt, board chair who is working to rebuild the board and revitalize the organization.
Its debts included paying off liens on its once longtime main headquarters at 2305 S. Park Ave. and an adjacent building that at one point served as a school, day-care facility and a jobs training and work development center. The properties sold for $550,000 in May 2020.
Liens on the properties that were paid off were two loans totaling $380,117 to Prestamos, a small-business finance company run by Chicanos Por La Causa, and $59,116 to Russett Southwest Corp., a heating and cooling company that did contract work for the weatherization program.
In 2018, the league moved from its Park headquarters to rented space for its offices and a day-care center for $5,000 a month at 3425 E. Grant Road. Embry’s plan at the time was that the properties on Park would be revitalized for about $1 million and become a hub for small businesses, but there was no restoration to the buildings and no businesses rented space. Embry said the board decided not to move forward with the project.
Once the league shut down, it moved into a small space at the Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St., and set up an administrative office from which members hope to bring the nonprofit back.
Holt said he believes the league will revive its work and “develop a robust strategy” with new board members and the support of the National Urban League. Holt said he has recruited 11 board members and he wants to reimagine the league.
“We still have a whole lot of work, and we do plan to pay off our debt. We are doing strategic planning right now and will look at a solvent plan to repay the debt,” said Holt, who did not yet have specifics on the plan.
The board also has about two months to file its 2020 annual report with the Arizona Corporation Commission to remain active and in good standing, or the nonprofit will be administratively dissolved, said Tanya Gibson, corporation division director.
Holt, who studied theology and has a doctorate in philosophy, is pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located in a blue-collar neighborhood north of East 36th Street and east of South Kino Parkway.
As a teen in Flint, Michigan, the Urban League helped him get his first job through a youth employment program, and he believes in the league’s foundation to help communities. He said the Tucson league is not closed and will work with young professionals in community services and community development, and also in civil rights and social justice issues.
Eventually, once the league repays its debt and is financially sound, he said he foresees it applying for government contracts to do work again in education, housing and work-force development. “I think we have the right players on our board to get there,” said Holt, explaining that it will take time to build the league’s credibility.
Holt said he began serving on the board in 2018 and he learned about the league’s financial problems, which led to the board’s decision to sell remaining properties and close programs.
Years of financial problems detailed
During the past decade, the league’s annual budget at its highest reached $8.6 million and at its lowest $2.3 million, and it had annual losses between $577,312 to $71,489, according to IRS reports compiled by ProPublica, an online journalism investigative site.
By 2017, the financial losses and “poor judgment and mismanagement” of the league’s operations charted the nonprofit for its downfall, said Clarence Boykins, who served as the interim chief executive officer from September 2019 until his resignation last May. Boykins, who was close to many of the original founders, was hired two months after Embry resigned in an effort to save the organization.
“I failed. I didn’t pull it off, but I gave it a shot,” said Boykins, a retired city employee who was director of the Tucson Convention Center and a longtime civil-rights activist and former head of the state and city chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“I believe at some point in time the hard work and dedication to keep the league solvent was lost, but the need for the work it did was not,” said Boykins. “It isn’t just rebuilding the board, but it is about reassembling the right people who understand the need and the commitment. The board of directors needed to work to bring in money on a continuous basis to pay overhead costs and payroll. Otherwise just more bills were created,” he said.
Embry agreed with Boykins. “It all came down to cash flow. We had to raise a lot of money. We did not have the infrastructure in place to raise enough unrestricted dollars. We didn’t have the capacity internally or at the board level,” she said.
“No one realized the financial situation the league was in,” said Embry. “I truly believed we did not recognize the depth, the core of the problems. I extended the life of the Urban League, but maybe we should have closed down programs and started over like it was recommended by two board members in 2016. But we didn’t start over because I think the services that we provided were needed and were crucial. What I regret and hurts me the most is not getting rid of the high-cost contracts much sooner. I take responsibility. It happened on my watch, but I tried everything to make a go of the league because it was important.”
Boykins said the league was a diverse organization that helped people regardless of their race and there is a need for it to continue.
“The Urban League is needed for its work, and the question is how do you reestablish it now. People on the board need to answer two things. Can you do it? Do you want to do it? And if you want to do it but can’t, then you must go out and get help.”
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104.