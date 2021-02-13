Tucson Urban League, mired in debt, 'mismanagement' seeks new start

Holt said he believes the league will revive its work and “develop a robust strategy” with new board members and the support of the National Urban League. Holt said he has recruited 11 board members and he wants to reimagine the league.

“We still have a whole lot of work, and we do plan to pay off our debt. We are doing strategic planning right now and will look at a solvent plan to repay the debt,” said Holt, who did not yet have specifics on the plan.

The board also has about two months to file its 2020 annual report with the Arizona Corporation Commission to remain active and in good standing, or the nonprofit will be administratively dissolved, said Tanya Gibson, corporation division director.

Holt, who studied theology and has a doctorate in philosophy, is pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located in a blue-collar neighborhood north of East 36th Street and east of South Kino Parkway.

As a teen in Flint, Michigan, the Urban League helped him get his first job through a youth employment program, and he believes in the league’s foundation to help communities. He said the Tucson league is not closed and will work with young professionals in community services and community development, and also in civil rights and social justice issues.