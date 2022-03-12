Tucson used car buyers in legal bind after dealer accused of fraud dies

At this point, Plimpton said he wonders if he'll live long enough to see the matter sorted out. "I'm 87 years old. I may never get the title on this car."

Melissa Davis, 42, who bought a 2011 Kia Soul for nearly $7,000 in August 2019, said Egan told her she’d receive the vehicle’s title within 90 days. "I still have absolutely no idea when or if I will ever own my car," said Davis, a graphic designer in the Star’s advertising department.

Harding said Egan was indicted by a grand jury last year on 32 counts of theft, fraudulent schemes and forgery in a case that involved about $500,000 in total losses.

Had the charges been prosecuted, he said, the court would have sorted out what to do about the car buyers who still don't have titles. It's unclear what will happen to those customers now that Egan is deceased, he said.

He said the state agency was able to fix things administratively for some buyers. But "for those who are still waiting for a title, their situations are such that (the agency) cannot resolve them on their own," Harding said.

"The Pima County Superior Court, where the case was filed, will have to determine any next steps," he said.

Further details of the criminal case were not immediately available. Court records related to the charges are not yet public because the warrant wasn't executed.

