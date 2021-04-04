Tucson VA worker receives top honor for virtual program aimed at isolated veterans

For veteran Ted Coleman, 79, and volunteer Tom Vida, 73, the program led to them contacting each other regularly by phone or through FaceTime starting last year.

Last week, the two met face-to-face outdoors in a spot overlooking the colorful flowery grounds at Oasis Assisted Living Center where Coleman lives. Smiles erupted on their faces as they greeted each other. Both men have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

The two used to see each other often before the pandemic in a program that took veterans on outings, including bowling, trips to the zoo and on picnics, said Vida.

Now, they hope to resume their visits in person and talk about their lives. Coleman, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, served in the Army Signal Corps from 1967 to 1972. After the service, he was in a car crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused paralysis, and he also lost sight in one eye. He moved to Tucson years ago, and with the help of his father and physical therapy he learned to walk again.

Vida is a retired guidance counselor who worked for the Catalina Foothills district. He has volunteered in various programs at the VA Medical Center for 11 years. He and his wife lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before moving to Tucson in 1998.