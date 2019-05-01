Aspen Dental provides free care for Veterans

Dr. Jonathan Lee, center, works on a military veteran patient with help from dental assistant Genesis Lopez, left, as the Aspen Dental MouthMobile makes a stop at American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St., on April 13, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans partnered with Aspen to schedule close to 30 military veterans for free dental care including x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions. This stop marks one of 34 the MouthMobile will make on its Healthy Mouth Movement, providing dental care to veterans along the way as far east as Maine. Veterans in need of dental care have another chance during Aspen Dental’s Day of Service on June 24.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Aspen Dental is offering free dental care to thousands of veterans nationwide as part of their sixth annual Day of Service event.

On Saturday, June 8, 500 Aspen Dental offices will provide care for military veterans, include those living in Tucson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment with a participating Tucson office call 1-844-277-3646 .

At least two sites will be open in Tucson at:

  • Aspen Dental 1218 W. Irvington Rd
  • Aspen Dental (Wilmot Plaza) 6303 E. Broadway Blvd Suite 101 

"Aspen Dental will also look to build on the success of last year’s Day of Service campaign, in which more than 4,300 veterans across the country received free dental care at 426 participating Aspen Dental locations," a news release said.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags