Aspen Dental is offering free dental care to thousands of veterans nationwide as part of their sixth annual Day of Service event.
On Saturday, June 8, 500 Aspen Dental offices will provide care for military veterans, include those living in Tucson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment with a participating Tucson office call 1-844-277-3646 .
At least two sites will be open in Tucson at:
- Aspen Dental 1218 W. Irvington Rd
- Aspen Dental (Wilmot Plaza) 6303 E. Broadway Blvd Suite 101
"Aspen Dental will also look to build on the success of last year’s Day of Service campaign, in which more than 4,300 veterans across the country received free dental care at 426 participating Aspen Dental locations," a news release said.