Tucson vigil against police brutality rescheduled for earlier time to comply with curfew

A peaceful candlelight vigil planned for Monday, June 1, will still go on, but at an earlier time.
The vigil, held by leaders in Tucson's black community, was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. It's since been changed to 6 p.m. and expected to end at 7:45 p.m., due to an 8 p.m. curfew set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday.
The event is designed to honor those who have lost their lives to excessive force by police.
"The Tucson Branch of the NAACP invites all community members, who truly believe in the battle against police brutality, to attend," the group said on Facebook.
The vigil will take place at the Dunbar Community Center, 325 W. Second St., near North Main Avenue. Guests are asked to wear masks and bring their own candles.
At a press conference on Saturday, NACCP Tucson President Doris Snowden said, "I'm African American. Peel back my skin. It's the same as yours — no difference."
"But I'm pained, I'm hurt. I can feel for that family today," she said about the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minnesota. "This is a time in America we need to unify and not divide."
Currently in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/hE9XRSaXZi— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
This is the AC Marriott in downtown Tucson. https://t.co/Q5cEpxzz2P pic.twitter.com/wh0Zr1k4LR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protesters have broken the windows of a handful of businesses in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/VhB31HqKwE— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Police and DPS are not allowing any through traffic to downtown #Tucson right now. I’m holding it to the action. pic.twitter.com/wg9qEIvlgu— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Seen in downtown Tucson by @reporterEddie tonight: pic.twitter.com/eD3XRry8oC— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) May 30, 2020
I’m here in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/lUKICQXo5e— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
The scene at Broadway by the TCC. pic.twitter.com/e4KWg86NMt— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Current scene in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/0GsZyVzFtI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Tucson Police Department just ordered a group of 100 protesters to disperse from Downtown. pic.twitter.com/IKOFqBSU6V— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Here’s more from the protest happening in Downtown Tucson. Protesters are still going after TPD declared an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/vmsaNANIzS— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Downtown still, a few hrs later. pic.twitter.com/oc1AX4X89p— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
More from TPD headquarters pic.twitter.com/Cl1fBjxykN— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020
Protest is on the corner of Church Ave. and Cushing St. @Tucson_Police has the West and South side of the intersection blocked. pic.twitter.com/Upqukc85l6— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
