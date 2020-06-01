Tucson vigil against police brutality rescheduled for earlier time to comply with curfew

A peaceful candlelight vigil planned for Monday, June 1, will still go on, but at an earlier time.

The vigil, held by leaders in Tucson's black community, was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. It's since been changed to 6 p.m. and expected to end at 7:45 p.m., due to an 8 p.m. curfew set by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday.

The event is designed to honor those who have lost their lives to excessive force by police.

"The Tucson Branch of the NAACP invites all community members, who truly believe in the battle against police brutality, to attend," the group said on Facebook.

The vigil will take place at the Dunbar Community Center, 325 W. Second St., near North Main Avenue. Guests are asked to wear masks and bring their own candles.